San Antonio’s Wonder Chamber immersive art experience has new exhibits

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something to do for a date night, group outing, or solo adventure you might want to check out Wonder Chamber.

The immersive art installation has updated its exhibits once again to reflect a new season that the owners call “To Be Human.”

New rooms feature a heart, giant mouth and more — where people can be immersed in art and take pictures.

Wonder Chamber, located at 8800 Broadway in suite 116, is open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

General admission tickets are $24 and child admission tickets for kids ages 3-10 are $15. Children age two and younger are free.

Students and teachers receive discounted admission of $20 with a valid ID.

All tickets for the Wonder Chamber allow access to the exhibits for one hour.

“The Gobbler” is a new addition to the exhibition.

The Wonder Chamber in San Antonio. (Wonder Chamber)

“Wonder Chamber is donating $1 from every ticket purchased and letting the guests decide where that dollar will go to. Using ‘The Gobbler’ guests are able to insert a token and select 1 of the 5 charities to support,” owner Robbie Sanchez told KSAT.

Current donation amounts are totaling around $3-4K, Sanchez said.