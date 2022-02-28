Things to do in San Antonio in March

Top Left: KSAT Meteorologist Adam Caskey at Fiesta Fiesta, Top Right: This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP), Bottom Left: Crawfish, Bottom Right: Armadillo races at Krause's Cafe + Biergarten.

SAN ANTONIO – I’m never ready for daylight saving time but here we are — mere weeks away from the shortest and unhappiest day of the year. At least for me.

Clocks will “spring forward” in the wee morning hours of March 13 but at least there’s a lot of cool stuff going on in San Antonio to keep your mind off losing sleep. Like St. Patrick’s Day and the official kickoff of Fiesta.

March is a big month for our city with major festivals and events but it’s also Women’s History Month.

Another major day (depending on who you are) is March 2, which is Texas Independence Day. If you want to celebrate the anniversary of Texas formally declaring its independence from Mexico in the most Texas way possible you can catch some armadillo races in honor of the historic day — details are in the list of events.

It’s also crawfish season for you Cajun-lovin’ foodies out there. I’ve already had a ton of crawfish this year but I’m ready for more.

Don't forget to scroll down to the "free" section of the newsletter. There's a lot of really cool stuff this month that's free admission!

Here’s what’s going on in the San Antonio area in March:

From the Sea to the Stars: Exploring the Past and Present - You can celebrate San Antonio’s Hispanic heritage at this unique event put on by the - You can celebrate San Antonio’s Hispanic heritage at this unique event put on by the Witte Museum on March 2.

San Antonio Spurs - The - The Spurs will be playing nine home games in San Antonio in March. Games are scheduled for March 3, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 30.

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV, center, shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (AP2012)

All Elite Wrestling - On March 16, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will perform “ - On March 16, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will perform “ Dynamite Rampage ” at the Freeman Coliseum.

Katt Williams - Comedian - Comedian Katt Williams is bringing his “World War III” Tour to the Freeman Coliseum on March 19.

Judas Priest - English heavy metal band - English heavy metal band Judas Priest is bringing its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio on March 21 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Quinceanera Expo - This - This expo is for people looking for vendors for Quinceaneras, weddings and sweet sixteen parties. The expo will take place March 27 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Ministry - Metal band - Metal band Ministry will be performing at the Aztec Theatre on March 28.

Valero Texas Open - Some of the world’s best PGA Tour players will descend on San Antonio as Round One of the - Some of the world’s best PGA Tour players will descend on San Antonio as Round One of the Valero Texas Open officially kicks off on March 31.

Free

McNay Art Museum - Enjoy free general admission to the - Enjoy free general admission to the McNay every Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., courtesy of H-E-B, and the first Sunday of every month from noon to 5 p.m., courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation.

San Antonio Job Fair - Looking for a job in the San Antonio area? This is a great opportunity to get in touch with hiring managers in the community. The - Looking for a job in the San Antonio area? This is a great opportunity to get in touch with hiring managers in the community. The job fair will take place on March 3.

Cajun Festival - Cook up an appetite at the - Cook up an appetite at the Cajun Festival on March 5-6 at Trader’s Village. Crawfish and shrimp will be available for purchase and guests can enjoy live Cajun music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both festival days.

A crawfish feast. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wizard of Oz - Sing along to the classic “The Wizard of Oz” at Travis Park on March 5 as part of - Sing along to the classic “The Wizard of Oz” at Travis Park on March 5 as part of Slab Cinema.

Encanto - Another - Another Slab Cinema sing-along at Travis Park on March 19 will feature the movie “Encanto.” Don’t talk about Bruno.

San Antonio Roasted Corn - Get ready to celebrate elote at the - Get ready to celebrate elote at the SA Roasted Corn Festival on March 26. Tickets will not be required for the festival but preregistration is available on Eventbrite.

Taste of the Southside - Experience the culture, food, art and music of San Antonio’s South Side at - Experience the culture, food, art and music of San Antonio’s South Side at Taste of the Southside on March 26 and 27. There will be food, live music and games for kids at this family-friendly event.

Fiesta - Let’s get ready to party, San Antonio - it’s finally time for - Let’s get ready to party, San Antonio - it’s finally time for Fiesta! The official kick-off event, Fiesta Fiesta , will be at Hemisfair on March 31.

I am going to have a TON of Fiesta news and information coming up in mid-March so stay tuned. It’s San Antonio’s “party with a purpose” and KSAT has already covered some big announcements for the celebration — like the new route for Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau.

Fiesta Fiesta 2021 kickoff (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

St. Patrick’s Day

Shamrock Shuffle 5K & 1K - The 9th Annual Shamrock Shuffle will be held at O.P. Schnabel Park on March 12. Registration ends March 11. This is a jogger/stroller-friendly course and dogs are allowed.

Dyeing of the San Antonio River - An annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition in San Antonio will continue this year — the dyeing of the San Antonio River along the River Walk. This year, the dyeing will take place from 1-3 p.m. on March 17 and March 19. There will also be parades on March 19.

St. Patrick's Day parade along San Antonio River Walk (Visit San Antonio)

St. Patrick’s Day Artisan Show - You can shop from more than 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork, and more at this artisan show that takes place March 18-20 at the 602 E. Commerce Street near the Shops at Rivercenter.

Howl at the Moon - Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this street festival on March 19. Howl at the Moon will be donating a portion of ticket sales to the San Antonio Humane Society.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl - This is the 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Check-in starts at Pat O’Briens on March 19.

Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist