Comedian Katt Williams to perform in San Antonio in March

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Katt Williams is bringing his “World War III” Tour to San Antonio next month.

The stand-up comic will be performing at Freeman Coliseum on March 19.

Tickets are still available on TicketMaster.com and start at $62 each.

Williams has earned many awards for his comedy throughout the years from Primetime Emmy Awards to Teen Choice Awards.

San Antonio appears to be the only Texas tour date on Williams’ tour lineup.

The Freeman Coliseum is located at 3201 E Houston Street next to the AT&T Center.

