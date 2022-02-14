Kevin Hart bringing his ‘Reality Check Tour’ to San Antonio in August

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. Hart is hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The two-hour event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Harts Help From the Hart charity. Itll be streamed on LOL Network platforms including YouTube and PlutoTV on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio this August as part of his “Reality Check Tour.”

Tickets for the Aug. 13 event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“I am hype as s**t to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” said Hart. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

Hart’s recent global “Irresponsible Tour” in 2018 sold out more than 100 arenas worldwide, according to a press release.

Tour dates for the “Reality Check Tour:”

Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden*

Friday, July 29: Montreal, QB - Centre Bell*

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Friday, August 19: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena

Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album,” according to a press release.

He has a bi-weekly radio talk show called “Straight from the Hart” and is also the author of two books — including his memoir “I Can’t Make This Up.”

