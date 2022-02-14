Kevin Hart bringing his ‘Reality Check Tour’ to San Antonio in August

SAN ANTONIO – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio this August as part of his “Reality Check Tour.”
Tickets for the Aug. 13 event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
“I am hype as s**t to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” said Hart. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”
Hart’s recent global “Irresponsible Tour” in 2018 sold out more than 100 arenas worldwide, according to a press release.
Tour dates for the “Reality Check Tour:”
- Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden*
- Friday, July 29: Montreal, QB - Centre Bell*
- Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
- Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Friday, August 19: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena
- Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
- Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
- Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
- Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album,” according to a press release.
He has a bi-weekly radio talk show called “Straight from the Hart” and is also the author of two books — including his memoir “I Can’t Make This Up.”