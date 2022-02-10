Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 coming to San Antonio this spring

SAN ANTONIO – You can catch Snoop Dogg on screen this Sunday for the Super Bowl halftime show, but you can also catch him live and in-person this spring in San Antonio.
Mount Westmore, the rap supergroup that consists of Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, is scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on Thursday, April 7.
AT&T Center officials said general tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. However, those on the AT&T Center All-Access List can get access to the presale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
To join, click here and select “Rap & Hip Hop.”
