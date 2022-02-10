Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 coming to San Antonio this spring

FILE - Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

SAN ANTONIO – You can catch Snoop Dogg on screen this Sunday for the Super Bowl halftime show, but you can also catch him live and in-person this spring in San Antonio.

Mount Westmore, the rap supergroup that consists of Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, is scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center on Thursday, April 7.

AT&T Center officials said general tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. However, those on the AT&T Center All-Access List can get access to the presale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

To join, click here and select “Rap & Hip Hop.”

