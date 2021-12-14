Last performers announced for the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced the last additions to the entertainment lineup.
On Feb. 23, Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan will take the rotating stage as the Texas Storytellers, the rodeo announced Tuesday.
Their performance will follow the Ranch Rodeo.
“This evening with some of Texas’s finest musicians following Ranch Rodeo won’t be one to miss!” rodeo officials said in a Facebook post.
For our last 2022 artist announcement we are excited to bring y'all Texas Storytellers! Featuring: Kolby Cooper, Kevin...Posted by San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Tuesday, December 14, 2021
The rodeo previously announced 20 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.
Here is the entertainment lineup so far:
- Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10
- Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11
- Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Wade Bowen: 1 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14
- Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15
- Sam Hunt: 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 16
- Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17
- Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18
- Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19
- Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20
- Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)
- Little Big Town: 7 p.m., Monday, February 21
- 3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)
- Texas Storytellers: Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 (following Ranch Rodeo)
- Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24
- STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25
- Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26
- Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)
Also on KSAT: