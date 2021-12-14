Last performers announced for the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Kolby Cooper, Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Cory Morrow & Mike Ryan will play at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Feb. 23, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced the last additions to the entertainment lineup.

On Feb. 23, Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan will take the rotating stage as the Texas Storytellers, the rodeo announced Tuesday.

Their performance will follow the Ranch Rodeo.

“This evening with some of Texas’s finest musicians following Ranch Rodeo won’t be one to miss!” rodeo officials said in a Facebook post.

The rodeo previously announced 20 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

Here is the entertainment lineup so far:

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Wade Bowen: 1 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Sam Hunt: 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 16

Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19

Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)

Little Big Town: 7 p.m., Monday, February 21

3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)

Texas Storytellers: Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 (following Ranch Rodeo)

Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26

Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)

