3 artists added to 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo entertainment lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo added three more performers to the entertainment lineup.
On Thursday morning, the rodeo announced Wade Bowen, Sam Hunt and Little Big Town will perform at the AT&T Center.
Wade Bowen will play at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13, Sam Hunt will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, and Little Big Town will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The rodeo previously announced 17 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions. According to the calendar, only one performer has yet to be announced.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.
Here is the entertainment lineup so far:
- Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10
- Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11
- Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Wade Bowen: 1 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14
- Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15
- Sam Hunt: 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 16
- Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17
- Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18
- Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19
- Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20
- Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)
- Little Big Town: 7 p.m., Monday, February 21
- 3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)
- Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24
- STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25
- Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26
- Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)
Also on KSAT: