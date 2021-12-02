3 artists added to 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo entertainment lineup

New additions to the entertainment lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which will be held February 10-27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo added three more performers to the entertainment lineup.

On Thursday morning, the rodeo announced Wade Bowen, Sam Hunt and Little Big Town will perform at the AT&T Center.

Wade Bowen will play at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13, Sam Hunt will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, and Little Big Town will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The rodeo previously announced 17 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions. According to the calendar, only one performer has yet to be announced.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

Here is the entertainment lineup so far:

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Wade Bowen: 1 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Sam Hunt: 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 16

Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19

Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)

Little Big Town: 7 p.m., Monday, February 21

3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)

Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26

Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)

Performers for the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.)

