San Antonio hotel ranks as best in Texas, seventh best in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re looking to take a staycation or are visiting Texas for the first time, four of the top 25 hotels in the state can be found right here in San Antonio.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its 2022 findings for the 25 Best Hotels in Texas and the 25 Best Hotels in the USA.

Topping the list as the best hotel in the state of Texas and the 7th best hotel in the U.S. this year is Hotel Emma.

Hotel Emma resides in the historic Pearl District in a 19th-century brewhouse, located just off of the San Antonio River Walk. The hotel is one of the main tourist attractions in the city and also features its own farm-to-table style restaurant, “Supper.”

There is also a rooftop pool, fitness center, library and gift shop on site. The downside -- the hotel does not include a spa. You can learn more about Hotel Emma’s offerings here.

Coming in as the 8th best hotel in Texas is the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, located at 23808 Resort Parkway.

The resort and spa have plenty of activities for all ages, which include spa treatments for adults, golf courses, a lazy river, waterslides for the kids, multiple restaurants and it’s a 21-mile drive north of downtown San Antonio, according to U.S. News and World Report.

If you stay there, you’ll need a vehicle if you want to explore other areas of the city. You can learn more about the resort and spa here.

The next best hotel in Texas that’s located in SA is the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, at 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. This hotel ranked as the 13th best hotel in Texas this year.

The hotel houses a water park, spa, and 27-hole golf course. It’s considered a good destination for visitors who plan to stay on-site for a majority of their activities, given that it’s about 17 miles away from downtown.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the property also features a nature trail and a variety of room types to accommodate guests.

“No matter which type of lodging you choose, you’ll have access to an iPod docking station, a flat-screen TV and a minifridge,” the report states.

If you plan on spending most of your time relaxing rather than sightseeing, then this resort may be just for you. You can learn more about the resort and spa here.

Capping off the list is the Mokara Hotel & Spa, coming in as the 19th best hotel in Texas. The hotel is located at 212 W. Crockett and is just a short distance from the River Walk.

The downside, according to U.S. News and World Report, is parking can be a bit pricey due to valet fees.

Guests who have stayed at this hotel recommend booking a River View Room, which overlooks the River Walk from a private balcony.

“You can also get a good look at the city from the property’s beautiful rooftop pool,” the report states. “When you’re not ogling the vistas, indulge in Mokara Spa’s soothing treatments or take the advice of previous visitors and nosh on sustainable seafood at Ostra.” You can learn more about the hotel here.

To see the full list of the best hotels in Texas, click here.

