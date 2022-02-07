20 of the best date spots in San Antonio, based on Yelp reviews

Left: Domingo via Domingo on Yelp. Right: Cosmic Mayhem Blacklight Mini Golf and Bar via Cassie F. on Yelp

SAN ANTONIO – The weather might be cold but these date night ideas could heat things up for couples on Valentine’s Day.

From casual hot spots like Cosmic Mayhem Blacklight Mini Golf and Bar to fine dining like J Prime Steakhouse, this list has something for every Valentine.

Yelp compiled a list of the “best date night spots” from businesses in the food, restaurants, local flavor, arts and active categories.

For the list, Yelp focused on locations with a large concentration of reviews that contained the word “date” and then ranked the locations based on factors like the number of reviews and an average rating of the reviews with the word “date.”

If a date night spot made the list and is part of a chain, the highest-rated location was used, according to Yelp.

Best Date Spots in San Antonio:

