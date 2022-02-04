For the love of food: Valentine’s Day deals at San Antonio-area restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, and anyone, whether they’re single or taken can fall in love with these food deals.
From doughnuts and macaroons to lobster and steak, there are plenty of specials to share with that special someone in your life — or share with yourself.
Here are some deals taking place around San Antonio-area restaurants for Valentine’s Day, and the days leading up to the holiday.
Note that some places require or encourage reservations, so act fast if you want to dine at a special place. After all, you don’t want to be heartbroken on Valentine’s Day.
- Ambler at Hotel Contessa: Ambler, at 306 W. Market St., will serve a three-course pre-fixe dinner for $75 per person from Sunday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 14. The menu includes a starter of lobster amuse; the first-course option between roasted beet carpaccio and creamy corn & lemongrass soup; entrées of grilled filet mignon, seared gulf snapper and scampi prawns, or vegetarian risotto; and red velvet mousse cake or a chocolate tiramisu tart. Make a reservation here.
- Bakery Lorraine: The bakery is partnering with Mother Flower Design for pop-ups at each San Antonio location on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13. Guests can purchase a 12-pack of macarons with a petite bouquet from Mother Flower Design for $60. Preorders are available online through Feb. 8.
- Boudro’s: Boudro’s is offering a special menu for $55 per person. The special menu includes strawberries and arugula salad, coffee-coca rubbed beef tenderloin, butter-poached blue crab and raspberry chevre cheesecake. Boudro’s is located at 421 E. Commerce St. For more information, click here.
- Brisco Western Art Museum’s Sips and Sounds of the West: Sips and Sounds of the West on Friday, Feb. 11 features singer-songwriter Clint Tomerlin, food truck fare from Benjie’s Munch and dancing. Tickets are $5 per person for museum members and $15 per person for non-members. Tickets include two free beer/soda/water tickets and a complimentary chocolate-covered strawberry. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music, drinks, and food until 8:30 p.m.
- Copa Wine Bar: Located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Copa will offer a fondue-for-two special from 3-11 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12 and 14. The special includes three-cheese fondue with boiled baby potatoes, roasted balsamic Brussels sprouts, and freshly baked pretzel bites for $20. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 210-495-2652.
- Dunkin’: From Friday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 13, customers can earn three times the points on all Donuts & MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.
- EVO Entertainment: EVO, located at 18658 Interstate 35 North in Schertz, will offer a free 30-minute game card with the purchase of a bowling lane reservation on Sunday, Feb. 14 only.
- Fish City Grill: From Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14, Fish City Grill will serve a miso-glazed Chilean sea bass meal for $34.99 and a grilled redfish meal for $24.99. There are two locations in San Antonio, at Northwoods and Culebra. Click here for more info.
- Naco 210: At their new location at 2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, the restaurant will have brunch specials from Friday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 13. Those specials include strawberries and chamoy Mexican shaved ice for $6, fresas con crema and Mexican vanilla cake for $5, and pink shrimp chilaquiles for $12. Read more here.
- Ocho at Hotel Havana: A special four-course prix fixe menu will be served from Friday, Feb. 11-Monday, Feb 14. The cost is $130 for two.
- Olympia Hills Golf & Events Center: The “Head over Hills for you” Valentine’s Day dinner includes a four-course meal with free champagne for $60 per person. Reservations are required, and curbside orders are 15% off. Click here for more information.
- Perry’s: Perry’s at La Cantera is offering a three-course prix fixe menu on Feb. 14, and a Valentine’s candlelight dinner for two on Feb. 11-14. The three-course prix fixe menu ranges from $65-$80. The candlelight dinner is available for dine-in for $175 per couple and to-go for $125 per couple. Read more here.
- Rosario’s: Both locations at 910 S. Alamo St. and 9715 San Pedro Ave. will offer an entree special of chile relleno de pescado, consisting of a poblano pepper filled with grilled shrimp, fish and white cheese and topped with suiza sauce for $16.25. The dish will be available at both locations during operating hours, from Friday, Feb. 11-Sunday, Feb. 13.
- San Antonio Zoo: The “Wild at Heart” dining experience offers brunch at 10 and 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 or dinner at 6 and 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Price for brunch ranges from $60-$100, and price for dinner ranges from $115-$150. Click here to see the menu or to make reservations.
- Twin Liquors: A number of wines and spirits will be discounted from Feb. 3-14 for Valentine’s Day, and gift wrapping will be free. Click here for more information.
- Volare Italian Restaurant: Volare, located at 3902 McCullough Ave., will serve heart-shaped pizzas on Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 14. The pizzas will be available in various sizes and available for dine-in or to-go. To learn more, click here.
- Whiskey Cake: From Feb. 10-15, guests can order a wood-grilled ribeye steak with garlic Gulf shrimp for $48. The deal is available for dine-in only. All entrées are eligible for the Valentine’s feature add-on – five garlic Gulf shrimp, sauteed field spinach and garlic and lemon-infused cream – for an additional $10.