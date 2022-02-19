‘Are you okay?’ Message from Starbucks barista on customer’s cup leaves Texas mother grateful

MARIN CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: The Starbucks logo is display on a cup and bag at a Starbucks store on October 29, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A Corpus Christi mother is giving thanks to area Starbucks employees for keeping an extra close eye on her daughter and making sure she was safe during an unexpected confrontation.

Brandy Roberson took to social media early Friday, saying her 18-year-old daughter visited Starbucks alone on Staples and SPID when she was confronted by a man she didn’t know.

The man approached her and started talking to her out of the blue. A barista noticed the encounter and handed her “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up,” according to Roberson.

The drink was more than just a kind gesture, as the barista penned a discreet message to check and see if the girl was safe.

“Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup,” the message reads.

My 18 year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her. A... Posted by Brandy Selim Roberson on Friday, February 18, 2022

Roberson said her daughter felt safe and didn’t remove the lid, but she let the baristas know.

“She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there,” Roberson said in the post. “Thank you to the team at Starbucks...”

The story on Roberson’s social media has since gone viral, with millions of likes and shares and hundreds of comments.

We’ve reached out to the Starbucks store for further comment and are waiting to hear back.