74º

Local News

San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival returns in March

Elote is a traditional Mexican street food

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, San Antonio, Food
Roasted corn is always a hit!

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate elote at the SA Roasted Corn Festival this March.

The free festival is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 26 at 6750 U.S. Highway 87 E, near the S Foster Road intersection.

According to Eventbrite, there will be several elote vendors, a kid’s craft area, live music and entertainment.

Elote, a traditional Mexican street food, is typically roasted and then covered with mayonnaise and other toppings like Cotija cheese, lime juice, cilantro and chili powder.

Tickets will not be required for the festival but preregistration is available on Eventbrite. Guests who preregister will be entered into a drawing to win four free meal vouchers at the festival.

There will also be a “Best Elote” competition among vendors and guests can vote on their favorites.

Get ready San Antonio, 33 days til the elote festival! Come out and try different varieties of elote, enjoy music and much more. March 26, 11am-7pm.

Posted by San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival on Monday, February 21, 2022

This is the second annual roasted corn festival in San Antonio. The first was scheduled for March 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More Things To Do headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email