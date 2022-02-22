San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival returns in March

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate elote at the SA Roasted Corn Festival this March.

The free festival is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 26 at 6750 U.S. Highway 87 E, near the S Foster Road intersection.

According to Eventbrite, there will be several elote vendors, a kid’s craft area, live music and entertainment.

Elote, a traditional Mexican street food, is typically roasted and then covered with mayonnaise and other toppings like Cotija cheese, lime juice, cilantro and chili powder.

Tickets will not be required for the festival but preregistration is available on Eventbrite. Guests who preregister will be entered into a drawing to win four free meal vouchers at the festival.

There will also be a “Best Elote” competition among vendors and guests can vote on their favorites.

This is the second annual roasted corn festival in San Antonio. The first was scheduled for March 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

