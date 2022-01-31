Marco Antonio Solís brings world tour to San Antonio

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 28: Marco Antonio Solis recieves award onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Bank United Center on April 28, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Marco Antonio Solís is coming to San Antonio this year.

The five-time Latin Grammy Award winner announced on Monday the “Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022.″ The first leg of the tour will kick off on April 1 in Phoenix and end in Rosemont, Ill. on May 7.

Marco Antonio Solís is scheduled to stop at the AT&T Center on April 30. Solís will also have other Texas stops in El Paso, Houston, and Edinburg.

Tickets will go on sale starting Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.