Van Gogh San Antonio finally gets a location but dates are pushed back again

The art comes to life and flows across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing in this exhibit. (Photo: Beyond Van Gogh)

SAN ANTONIO – After months of delays and little information, the Van Gogh San Antonio immersive art exhibition finally has a set location.

Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio, located at 211 Burleson Street, has been named as the venue for the attraction, according to the Van Gogh San Antonio website.

The dates for the exhibit have also been pushed back once again — this time to May 26. The exhibition is expected to run through Sept. 5.

Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio producer Corey Ross sent an email to ticketholders over the weekend apologizing for another date change.

“I am writing you today to inform you of, and apologize for, another delay of our opening date. We truly understand your frustration and disappointment,” Ross said. “We are eager to share our incredible immersive experience with you, but want to guarantee the best possible experience for you that we can.”

Ad

The exhibit was originally supposed to open in San Antonio in November 2021 but as the date loomed closer with no real information, organizers sent ticketholders an update stating the new opening date would be Feb 24.

“We are committed to bringing you the best possible show, on par with our productions that have been a hit in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other cities,” said Ross. “We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to achieve this.”

Ticket holders looking for a refund can email ticketing@goghsanantonio.com.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, which will be in Houston from August 12 through October 10, brings world-renowned artist Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life through animated projections. Video provided by Impact Museums.

Related: