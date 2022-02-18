Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio event organizers still mum on planned exhibit

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, which will be in Houston from August 12 through October 10, brings world-renowned artist Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life through animated projections. Video provided by Impact Museums.

SAN ANTONIO – The immersive Van Gogh exhibition that was originally supposed to open in San Antonio in November 2021 and was pushed back to this month still has ticketholders waiting for answers.

According to the website, the location is still listed as a “secret venue situated in the heart of San Antonio” with a caveat stating the location will be announced before the exhibit opens.

The scheduled opening date is in just six days — Feb. 24 — and no location has yet been announced.

KSAT reached out to event organizers and Nick Harkin, a media contact for Van Gogh San Antonio, said “we are not in a position to comment at the moment, but will have more information soon.”

It’s the same answer he gave in January when KSAT asked the same question.

Corey Ross, the producer of Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio, previously told ticket holders via email that he understands how frustrating the wait is.

“Please know that we are working hard to welcome you to our amazing exhibit, and make it an unforgettable experience. We want to make this date-change process as easy and hassle-free as possible for you,” Ross said.

Ticket holders looking for a refund can email ticketing@goghsanantonio.com.

“It’s a wonderful exhibit and I am confident San Antonio audiences will love as much as they have in all of our other cities,” Harkin said in a previous email to KSAT.

