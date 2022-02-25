Celebrate Texas Independence Day with armadillo races

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Armadillos — start your engines!

A popular restaurant in New Braunfels will be hosting armadillo races over the next few months.

Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten is hosting the races, which are set to take place on March 6, April 3 and May 1.

A press release states that the March 6 races will be a celebration of Texas Independence Day, which falls on March 2.

The armadillo races will take place from 2-5 p.m. on March 6 with two sets of races occurring every 30 minutes, according to the Krause’s Cafe website.

Armadillo races in New Braunfels. (Krause's Cafe + Biergarten)

Tickets for the race are $5 for all spectators age 12 and older.

“Learn about the official small mammal of Texas with armadillo handlers that will be onsite. In between races, the handlers will speak on armadillo education and answer any armadillo-related questions,” said Krause’s Cafe officials.

Specifically, the nine-banded armadillo is Texas’ official small mammal. People see the armadillo’s scaly armor and assume it’s a reptile when it’s actually warm-blooded.

Fun fact: The nine-banded armadillo almost exclusively gives birth to a litter of four pups — identical quadruplets, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Specific details about the races in April and May have not yet been released.

Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten is located at 148 Castell Avenue in New Braunfels.