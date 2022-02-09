Old photos show how major San Antonio roads looked 100 years ago

SAN ANTONIO – Do you ever catch yourself driving along a San Antonio highway and then realize that it looks way different than you remember?

Even if you’re not from San Antonio and you’ve only lived in our area for a short while, there are major changes to area roadways taking place all the time.

Here’s a look back at what some of the major roads in the San Antonio area looked like nearly 100 years ago.

By the way — this is the first of two articles that will be published with old photos of San Antonio area roadways. Be on the lookout for part two coming soon!

Bulverde Road. Circa 1927-1931. (UTSA Special Collections)

Road cut in limestone hill on Blanco Road north of San Antonio, Texas, 1924. (UTSA Special Collections)

Blanco Road. Circa 1927-1931. (UTSA Special Collections)

Old Spanish Trail (Fredericksburg Road). Photograph shows unpaved road from San Antonio to Leon Springs. Circa 1927-1931. (UTSA Special Collections)

Espada Road. Photograph shows unpaved road leading to Mission San Francisco de Espada. Circa 1927-1931. (UTSA Special Collections)

Lone Star Drive, Brackenridge Park. Circa 1927-1929. Photograph shows view of the road from Alpine Drive. (UTSA Special Collections)

Park road beside Japanese Tea Garden, Brackenridge Park. Circa 1927-1931. Photograph shows view looking north on the road, a continuation of Lone Star Drive. Walkway to park overlook in center. Jingu residence barely visible beyond foliage on left. (UTSA Special Collections)