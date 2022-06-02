South Houston Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old man

The South Houston Police Department is looking for a 74-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Antonio Torres is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 158 pounds.

Torres has gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on May 31 in the the 700 block of Palestine Street in South Houston in a black, 2009 Chevrolet Impala with the Texas license plate HNB6354.

Officials said Torres is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials say Torres’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Torres is asked to call the South Houston Police Department at 713-944-1910.