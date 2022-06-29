71º

Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

Officials: Missing man poses credible threat to his own health, safety

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Officials said Mario Marroquin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 235 pounds. (KSAT)

ALICE, Texas – The Alice Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Mario Marroquin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 235 pounds.

He has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen around 3:15 a.m. on June 26 in the 200 block of West Fifth Street in Alice, driving a white, 2020 Subaru Outback with the Texas license plate LKF2DV.

Officials said Marroquin is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Marroquin is asked to call the Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186.

