Turning complaints into solutions: How to state your grievances so they work in your favor

Do you have a complaint…or two…or three? While complaining is often counterproductive, stating your grievances the right way may work in your favor.

Airplanes, restaurants, the office, your home so many things to complain about, so little time!

But there is a right way and a wrong way to voice your concerns.

Experts say to create what’s called a complaint sandwich. Lead with how you feel. People relate to feelings, and it helps them understand the situation. Follow it up with the complaint, in a positive, informative tone, and close with a positive solution.

The same goes if you’re complaint is over the phone but also, document everything.

Not getting results? Ask to speak to a higher-up. The better business bureau website lets you search for the contact information of company executives.

But how do you get heard by someone you love?

Marriage researchers suggest stating how you’re feeling, being specific about a certain behavior and then stating what you need. Also, offer to make changes too.

Before you complain, here’s something to think about. Complaining too much is bad for your health. New research shows every time you complain, your brain rewires itself and it’s more likely you will think negative thoughts. It can also shrink your hippocampus and lead to memory loss.

Science has also proven complaining increases your level of the stress hormone cortisol and can spark problems with sleep and digestion. Too much cortisol can also cause heart disease.

