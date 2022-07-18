Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman in Von Ormy

Officials said Isabel Delgado is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

VON ORMY, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman from Von Ormy who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans around midnight on July 17 in the 1400 block of I-35 South in Von Ormy, driving a maroon, 2016 Toyota RAV LL with the Texas license plate LLW477.

Officials said Delgado is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Delgado is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.