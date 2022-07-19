Weslaco Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old man

The Weslaco Police Department is looking for a missing 87-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Luciano Cantu-Vasquez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan cowboy hat. He has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his chest from open heart surgery.

Police say he drove off around 1:30 p.m. on July 17 in the 1200 block of South Tio driving a gray, 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the Texas license plate JGN6008.

Officials said Cantu-Vasquez is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Cantu-Vasquez is asked to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.