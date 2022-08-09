Texas dog dies in car after owner arrested for DWI

ROUND ROCK, Texas – A dog died after its owner was arrested for DWI in what Round Rock police are calling an “unfortunate incident.”

Round Rock Police Department received a call about a reckless driver around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and conducted a DWI investigation, which led to the arrest of the driver.

The dog was in the car when the DWI suspect was pulled over so officers left the engine of the car running and the air conditioning turned on.

“At some point while an officer was waiting for the on-call Animal Control Officer, the engine turned off on its own, unbeknownst to the officer,” RRPD told KSAT in a statement. “When Animal Control arrived, the dog was found to be deceased.”

The dog was sent to College Station for a necropsy and the owner was immediately notified.

“This was an unfortunate incident and we are trying to determine how this happened,” police told KSAT.

Round Rock police told KSAT that Animal Control arrived more than an hour after the beginning of the DWI investigation.