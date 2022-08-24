Video shows deputies wrestling with wriggling alligator in Louisiana backyard

Deputies in Benton, Louisiana, found themselves wrestling a three-foot alligator that appeared in a couple’s backyard on Tuesday, August 23.

Louisiana deputies wrestled an alligator in a couple’s backyard on Tuesday.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies doubled as wildlife wranglers and captured a three-foot alligator that had wandered onto the property.

“Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators,” said Sheriff Whittington.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the little gator made its way onto the property of the daughter of a BPSO employee.

“Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring,” Whittington said.

The animal can be seen thrashing around while one deputy attempts to pick it up. He is forced to drop the wriggling reptile while a woman in the background says “I think I would stand in front of a bullet before I would wrestle with that thing.”

The alligator was relocated and released into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton.

