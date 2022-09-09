9/11 Memorial Climb returns to Tower of the Americas on Sunday

The San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb will pay tribute to 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine emergency medical service technicians who died at ground zero.

SAN ANTONIO – First responders from across the state and country will be joined by civilians on Sunday to pay tribute to the first responders killed at the World Trade Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

The San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb will pay tribute to 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine emergency medical service technicians who died at ground zero.

This year’s climb marks the 10th anniversary of the event on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The event is returning to the Tower of the Americas after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the event was virtual and last year it was held outdoors at NEISD Heroes Stadium.

According to organizers, it’s one of the largest memorial climbs in the country with more than 500 first responders participating and representing more than 100 different agencies.

Participants will be wearing a tag with a name and photo of a fallen firefighter, law enforcement officer and emergency medical services technician while climbing the stairs of the Tower of the Americas twice to exceed the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

The memorial climb is open to the public but participants must register in advance.

Check-in begins at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The ceremony begins at 8 a.m.

