Pasadena Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department is looking for a missing 92-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said James Chambers is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

He has gray hair and gray eyes and was last seen wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and house shoes.

Police say he was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 4000 block of Vista Road in Pasadena, Texas in a silver, 2014 Kia Optima with the Texas license plate DXF-9573.

Officials said Chambers is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Chambers is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.