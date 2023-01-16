71º

Nursing student, 20, dies in Cancun after falling off balcony at AirBnb, reports say

‘Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly,’ obituary states

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

CANCUN, Mexico – A 20-year-old nursing student from Massachusetts died earlier this month after slipping off the balcony of an Airbnb in Cancun.

Leah “Lee” Pearse was vacationing in Mexico on January 6 when she climbed to the third-floor balcony of her Airbnb because she locked her keys inside.

“Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly,” according to her obituary published by Driscoll Funeral Home.

Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University. She was a straight-A student and worked at Mass General Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

“Her lifelong goal was to become a nurse and she was an outstanding student in the accelerated five-year Bachelor of Science and Master of Science nursing degree program,” University President Lynn Perry Wooten told CBS News in a statement.

