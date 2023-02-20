Employee assaulted during robbery of Kings Discount Store on South Side, police say

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for a robbery and an assault of an employee at a South Side discount store.

The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Kings Discount Store in 800 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Pleasanton Road.

According to police, the man entered the store accompanied by three women and then tried to steal items from the store. That’s when, police say, an employee attempted to stop the man and was assaulted in the process.

Police said the man fled in an unknown silver sedan.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.