Here are some simple ways to get on your boss’s good side

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone wants to create a good image at work, but your efforts can come across as disingenuous if you’re not careful.

It can be difficult to promote yourself more without looking like a suck up. Experts say to do it in a way that doesn’t only benefit you.

“Your goal is to exhibit what you are capable of, the contributions and value add that you bring,” said Jennifer Fondrevay, Day One Ready founder.

Make sure you include the accomplishments of the team, not just yourself.

One way to impress your boss is to offer to take on more responsibilities. Also, be eager to learn new things. For example, you can offer to attend an educational conference to gain more knowledge about your position.

Always be punctual with work and meetings, and dress for the job you want not the one you have. Being a problem solver will also make you valuable to your manager.

Lastly, take responsibility for your job. This involves looking for ways to improve your workplace and pitching ideas whenever you can.

Another tip is, be responsive. This means returning your manager’s emails or phone calls as soon as possible.