$1 million unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased in Texas set to expire April 20

PARIS, Texas – A Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million is still unclaimed and the winner only has a few weeks left to claim their prize.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, 19-25-48-55-60, for the Powerball drawing on Oct. 22, 2022, but didn’t match the red Powerball number — 18.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, in Paris, Texas.

The deadline to claim the prize is 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The ticket holder may claim the prize by mail or at any Texas Lottery claim center.