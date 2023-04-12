Man trying to de-escalate fight outside bar beaten unconscious by group of men, SAPD says

SAPD: Man trying to de-escalate fight outside bar beaten unconscious by group of men

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for several men responsible for the beating of a 26-year-old man outside a Northwest Side bar back in September of last year.

The incident occurred Sept. 23, 2022, outside Doc Browns bar, located in the 6500 block of West Loop 1604 North, not far from Culebra Road and Culebra Creek Park.

According to police, around 2 a.m. the 26-year-old victim was leaving the bar when a group of unknown men began to fight with his friend. Police said that’s when the man attempted to de-escalate the situation and he was attacked by multiple people.

SAPD said the men continued to beat the man after he was on the ground and unconscious, causing severe injury. They then fled in a lifted red F-150 truck and a silver four-door Hyundai Elantra, police said. The men have not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.