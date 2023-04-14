‘Drake and Josh’ actor Drake Bell breaks silence after being reported missing

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 05: Actor Drake Bell attends the premiere of Tribeca Film's "Palo Alto" at Directors Guild Of America on May 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell is clarifying what happened during the hours that he was reported missing earlier this week.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday, just hours after Florida police said he was found safe, clarifying what happened after he was deemed missing.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” the tweet reads.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

Daytona Beach police said Bell was last seen just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mainland High School, located at 1255 W International Speedway Boulevard.

According to a Facebook post from police, Bell was seen traveling in a 2022 grey BMW.

Bell was considered “missing and endangered” and despite speculation, police said the missing person alert was legitimate.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police confirmed they were in contact with Bell and he was safe. Further details haven’t been released.

