81º

LIVE

News

‘Drake and Josh’ actor Drake Bell breaks silence after being reported missing

Bell spoke out on Twitter Thursday evening

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Missing Person, Drake Bell
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 05: Actor Drake Bell attends the premiere of Tribeca Film's "Palo Alto" at Directors Guild Of America on May 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin, 2014 Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell is clarifying what happened during the hours that he was reported missing earlier this week.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday, just hours after Florida police said he was found safe, clarifying what happened after he was deemed missing.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” the tweet reads.

Daytona Beach police said Bell was last seen just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mainland High School, located at 1255 W International Speedway Boulevard.

According to a Facebook post from police, Bell was seen traveling in a 2022 grey BMW.

Bell was considered “missing and endangered” and despite speculation, police said the missing person alert was legitimate.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police confirmed they were in contact with Bell and he was safe. Further details haven’t been released.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email