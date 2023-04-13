‘Drake and Josh’ actor Drake Bell reported missing by police

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida police reported former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell missing on Thursday.

Daytona Beach Police Department said Jared Bell, who goes by Drake Bell professionally, was last seen just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the area of Mainland High School, located at 1255 W International Speedway Boulevard.

The high school is down the street from the Daytona Beach International Airport.

According to a Facebook post from the police, Bell was seen traveling in a 2022 grey BMW.

Police said the 36-year-old “Drake and Josh” actor is considered missing and endangered.

Some speculation on social media indicated that the post might be fake but Daytona Beach police said the missing person alert is legitimate.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or email him at wallacejayson@dbpd.us.