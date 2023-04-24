67º

Single winner claims $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot

It’s the largest jackpot win for the game since May 29, 2010

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The Texas Lottery logo, as provided on June 28, 2022. (Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery)

SAN ANTONIO – After months without anyone hitting all six numbers, a single winner is taking home the top prize for Lotto Texas.

The jackpot ballooned to $95 million for the April 22 drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Colleyville, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It’s the largest jackpot win for the game since May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize in June 2004.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:12 p.m. Players select six numbers from 1-54 for $1 per play.

The winner of Saturday night’s drawing selected the cash value option, which will be awarded in a single lump sum payment.

