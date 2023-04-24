Single winner claims $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot

The Texas Lottery logo, as provided on June 28, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – After months without anyone hitting all six numbers, a single winner is taking home the top prize for Lotto Texas.

The jackpot ballooned to $95 million for the April 22 drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Colleyville, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It’s the largest jackpot win for the game since May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize in June 2004.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:12 p.m. Players select six numbers from 1-54 for $1 per play.

The winner of Saturday night’s drawing selected the cash value option, which will be awarded in a single lump sum payment.