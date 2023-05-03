SAPD seeks suspect in robbery of West Side Food Mart, other area businesses

According to police, Samuel Crawford has an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are looking for a suspect that is responsible for multiple robberies of several area businesses.

SAPD said they are looking for Samuel Crawford in connection with a robbery that happened on April 10 around 11 p.m. at a Food Mart located at 1054 Ruiz Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and West Martin Street along with several others.

Police say he has an active warrant for his arrest, stemming from the robbery.

During the robberies each time he brandished a handgun, but no one has been hurt, SAPD said.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call the Robbery Task Force with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-0300.