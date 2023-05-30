81º

Fly me to the moo: Video shows injured cow named Goddess being airlifted to safety

‘Cows also sometimes need us,’ Air-Glaciers officials say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

A Swiss cow was recently airlifted to safety after suffering injuries in an apparent fight.

The cow, named Goddess, was taken by helicopter Friday from an area near the village of Evolene, in the canton of Valais.

Air-Glaciers is the company that came to rescue the animal.

“Cows also sometimes need us,” Air-Glaciers officials said in a social media post.

Laurent Crettenand, a flight assistant with Air-Glaciers, captured video of the 2-year-old cow being raised in a harness. The video can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

“Goddess had a broken leg and couldn’t move,” Crettenand told Storyful. “Our Swiss cows are the only ones in the world to fight each other so I think this is what happened,” he added.

