SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek trio in shooting, robbery outside Planet Fitness

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men and a woman who they say are responsible for a shooting and a robbery on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened Wednesday, May 31 outside a Planet Fitness in the 200 block of North General McMullen Drive, not far from Old Highway 90 and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was lured to the gym by a woman (shown above) where he was then robbed by two men (also seen above).

The man was robbed at gunpoint and was shot while he attempted to flee, police said. The suspects ran off after the shooting. They have not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

