Man shot, carjacked during meetup with woman he met online, police say

A man was shot in his groin and back and carjacked during a meetup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the 200 block of N. General McMullen Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in his groin and back and carjacked during a meetup on the West Side on Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened before 7 a.m. in the 200 block of N. General McMullen Drive, near West Commerce Street.

Police said a man arrived in the parking lot to meet up with a woman he met online. As he was in the parking lot, three men in their 20s showed up and started to argue with him before they shot him, police said.

They drove off in his car, and the victim went to a nearby Planet Fitness to call for help.

A man was shot in his groin and back and carjacked during a meetup on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the 200 block of N. General McMullen Drive. (KSAT)

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting took place not far from an earlier incident on West Commerce Street, where young men shot at a man as he sat outside his home.

Police are looking into whether the shootings may be connected.

Read also: