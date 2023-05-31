Man walking home from convenience store shot during attempted robbery just north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 60s was shot during an attempted robbery just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. to Jackson Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Interstate 35 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man had gone to the QT store on San Pedro near I-35 and was walking home on Jackson Street when a man with a gun approached him and demanded his property.

The man told the gunman he didn’t have anything, but the gunman instead fired one shot, striking the man in the upper arm. The suspect then fled the scene.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in what police say was either serious or critical condition.

SAPD said they set up a quadrant and began actively looking for the shooter. He has not been found. A description of the gunman was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.