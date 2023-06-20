Woman loses an eye after her police-officer husband shoots her in face, reports say

HOUSTON – The wife of a Houston police officer lost her eye after her husband shot her in the face with a rifle earlier this month.

Sadaf Iqbal lost an eye and suffered extensive damage to her face and hand after her husband, Galib Chowdhury, shot her while he was off duty, according to KHOU.

Chowdhury, 31, was arrested in the 10000 block of Clay Road in East Houston, and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury following the shooting.

According to KSAT sister station KPRC, when police arrived at the scene they found Iqbal with gunshot wounds to her face and hand. She was transported to a nearby trauma center for emergency surgery.

Iqbal initially said the shooting was an accident but she recanted her original statement and her family members told KHOU last week that the shooting was actually “an execution-style attempted murder.”

Investigators believe the injuries Iqbal sustained suggest she was trying to cover her face when she was shot.

“This was an execution style attempted murder.” Family of officer Chowdhury’s injured wife tell me she’s recanted statement about shooting being an accident.. Something DA says evidence also suggests. Wife has lost sight in one eye and remains hospitalized. More on @KHOU #khou11 https://t.co/nJRRIhio7E — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 14, 2023

According to KHOU, a Harris County magistrate said Chowdhury sent “angry” texts to his wife before the shooting.

He was arrested immediately following the shooting and his bond was set at $125,000. He made bail shortly after and was ordered to be on GPS monitoring.

Chowdhury has been an officer with the Houston Police Department since March 2021. He was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division and relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation after the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Prior to becoming an officer, Chowdhury was a pharmacy technician until 2017 when he sent a letter to the Texas State Board of Pharmacy giving up his license in order to avoid disciplinary action, KHOU reported. The letter didn’t provide details of the allegations.

Editor’s Note: The video in the media player at the top of this article is from a previous report.