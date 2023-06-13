Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face with rifle

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after he allegedly shot his wife in the face with a rifle on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, who was arrested just after midnight in the 10000 block of Clay Road, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury.

Police said Chowdhury was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

According to KSAT sister station KPRC, when police arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face.

A press release from HPD states the victim was also shot in the hand.

The woman, who has been identified as Chowdhury’s wife, was transported to a nearby trauma center for emergency surgery.

His bond has been set at $125,000.

The video in the media player at the top of this article provides more details regarding what Chowdhury says happened a statement from his wife prior to her surgery.

Chowdhury has been an officer with the Houston Police Department since March 2021. He was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division and has been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.