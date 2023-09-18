Preventing falls: How to make your home safer

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older adults.

ST. LOUIS, MI – Falling; we all fear it, either for ourselves, our parents, or grandparents. It’s a frightening fact, one in four Americans over the age of 65 will fall each year.

September 18 kicks off Falls Prevention Week and there are some simple things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling at home.

“It can be things like adding a grab rail or changing the way you do something like turning on a light before you walk down the stairs,” Susan Sark, an occupational therapist at Washington University said.

Patricia Bersche, 82, spent two and a half days on her kitchen floor until help arrived. Her story is not uncommon.

Sixty percent of falls happen inside the home. If you’re over age 65, you have a 25% chance of falling and hurting yourself.

Researchers predict there will be seven deadly falls every hour by 2030. That’s why it’s important to make your home as safe as possible.

Other simple but effective solutions include adding railings to all your stairways and grab bars before getting in and out of the shower and on and off the toilet.

More than three million people end up in the emergency room each year due to a fall.

The cost of treating these injuries is estimated to be over a hundred and one billion by 2030.

A few more ways to decrease your risk of falling --- stay physically active, discuss medication side effects, and wear non-skid shoes or socks.