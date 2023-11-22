Butterball hotline again available to answer turkey related questions

SAN ANTONIO – Experts at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line have been answering phoned-in questions about how to prepare and cook turkey for 42 years. This year, they’re also again answering texts.

The turkey experts help answer questions that range from what turkey to buy to how to thaw the bird and more.

The hotline is open every November and December, and more than 50 experts will answer more than 100,000 questions from households across the United States and Canada.

Those interested can call from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST on Wednesday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Thanksgiving Day. They’ll take also questions on Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Questions can be directed to the Butterball hotline at 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or text the number 844-877-3456. They’ll also chat online.

According to the Butterball website, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line began in 1981, when six home economists worked the phones that holiday season to answer roughly 11,000 turkey-cooking questions.