Man brandishes knife, yells at employees during robbery of East Side Walgreens, police say

Man brandishes knife, yells at employees during robbery of Walgreens, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery that happened at an East Side Walgreens back in October.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at a Walgreens in the 2200 block of East Houston Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, a man (seen above) entered the store, selected a few items and attempted to conceal them. That’s when, police say, when he was approached by employees he brandished a knife and then began yelling at them.

The man fled prior to officers arriving. He has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.