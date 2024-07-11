Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Garden Ridge

The Garden Ridge Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Gordan Chisenhall is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a checkered short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. He is missing the tip of his left middle finger.

Police say he drove off around 3 p.m. on July 10 in the 9500 block of Sumac Circle in Garden Ridge in a silver, 2014 GMC Sierra with the Texas license plate 5TWSM. The vehicle has a dent over the rear passenger side tire.

Officials said Chisenhall is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Chisenhall is asked to call the Garden Ridge Police Department at (830) 620-3400.