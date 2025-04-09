Skip to main content
News

Appeals court clears the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

Lindsay Whitehurst

Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on energy production in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joined by fired federal probationary workers, Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., speaks at a news conference about the Protect Our Probationary Employees Act on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
FILE - United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supporters hold banners as USAID workers retrieve their personal belongings from the USAID's headquarters in Washington, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - Barbara Singer of Bethesda, Md., who says she worked for USAID as a contractor until being let go, holds up a sign in support of USAID, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. "It's a great agency that benefits all of us," says Singer. "Americans and people worldwide." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to fire thousands of probationary workers, halting a judge’s order requiring them to be reinstated in a legal win for Trump's effort to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

The decision comes a day after a similar order from the Supreme Court in another lawsuit filed over mass firings.

A split panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the government will probably win by showing the mass firings must be appealed through a separate employment process rather than fought out in federal court.

The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen states that had argued the mass firings will cause irreparable burdens and expenses to support recently unemployed workers. They said at least 24,000 probationary employees have been terminated since Trump took office in January.

The states could still seek further review as the lawsuit continues to play out.

The Republican administration has argued that the states have no right to try to influence the federal government’s relationship with its own workers. It has already reinstated, however, some 15,000 workers to full duty or paid leave under judicial order, according to court documents.

The Supreme Court also sided with the Trump administration on Tuesday in an order involving a technical legal assessment of the right, or standing, of several nonprofit associations to sue over the firings.

Probationary workers have been targeted for layoffs across the federal government because they’re usually new to the job and lack full civil service protection.

The states suing the Trump administration are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, along with Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

