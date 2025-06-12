Macy’s Fourth of July show to feature Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz and Trisha Yearwood

FILE - Macy's Fourth of July fireworks go off over New York, Thursday, July 4, 2024, seen from Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson,File)

NEW YORK – Macy’s will celebrate America's independence with a 4th of July fireworks show live on NBC featuring Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer and Trisha Yearwood.

The 49th edition of the nation’s largest July 4th celebration in New York City will fire more than 80,000 shells in 30 vibrant colors and offer state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Recommended Videos

The 25-minute fireworks show will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser. The celebration will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, a Broadway veteran who has hosted the Tony Awards three times.

The fireworks will be fired from four barges on the lower East River and the pyrotechnics will reach 1,000 feet (305 meters). The light show will also celebrate the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

"We light the sky and create tradition, bringing millions across the country together for shared experience and memory,” Will Coss, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks executive producer, said in a statement.

TV viewers can tune in on NBC or see it simulcast live on Peacock at 8 p.m.—10 p.m. ET/7:00— 9:00 p.m. CT/MT. A Spanish language simulcast will air on Telemundo at 9 p.m. ET.

Look for fireworks in the shape of crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow and green sunbursts and strobing lemon cascades.