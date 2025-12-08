Two-goal Bruno Fernandes leads rampant Manchester United to 4-1 win at hapless Wolves

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wandere and Manchester United in Wolverhampton, England Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

WOLVERHAMPTON – Bruno Fernandes scored two goals and made another as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton 4-1 to move into the top six of the English Premier League on Monday.

Fernandes' first-half goal was cancelled out on the stroke of half time by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde but Bryan Mbeumo restored United’s lead early in the second half.

Mason Mount added a third in the 62nd minute before Fernandes rounded off a comprehensive victory with an 82nd-minute penalty.

It was the eighth defeat in a row for Wolves and saw sixth-place United move on to 25 points, level with Chelsea, which is fifth.

Wolves remains bottom of the table with two points, eight adrift of the team above it, Burnley.

“We got ourselves back in the game but, with the goals we conceded, you’re never going to get anything out of a game of football," Wolves coach Rob Edwards said.

"There’s a nervousness and I can understand it but, in the big moments in the game, we insisted on giving the ball back to them. We’re getting punished and we’ve got to try and improve and be consistent – but it’s not going to be a quick turnaround.”

Although United has been consistently inconsistent all season, it came into the game as heavy favourites against a team that has one of the worst starting records of any Premier League side at this stage of the campaign.

Thousands of Wolves fans boycotted the first 15 minutes in a coordinated protest at the ownership of the club by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

They had barely sat down when United took the lead with a goal that typified Wolves' season.

The Brazilian player Andre lost the ball in midfield and a counter attack led to Fernandes racing inside the Wolves box.

He fought off the attentions of Emmanuel Agbadou and, even though he lost his footing, he still managed to get in a shot that the goalkeeper Sam Johnstone got a hand to but couldn’t stop from rolling into the net.

United failed to capitalize on its pressure and it paid a price seconds before half time.

David Moller Wolfe crossed from the byline and Wolves’ standout performer Bellegarde whipped his volley past Senne Lammens into the United net.

It was Wolves' first league goal since a 3-2 loss at home to Burnley on Oct. 26, and the 13th league game in succession United has failed to keep a clean sheet.

Nevertheless, United outclassed Wolves in a second-half blitz.

Ruben Amorim’s men were 2-1 up after 51 minutes, Mbeumo tapping in Diogo Dalot’s neat pass to complete a fine counter attack.

Mount converted Fernandes' lovely chipped assist 11 minutes later before Fernandes added the fourth.

“The first half we had loads of chances, created a lot going forward and didn’t make as much of them as we should have done," Mount said.

“We let them back into it with some sloppy play, the gaffer (manager Amorim) had some things to say at half time and the onus was on us to put things right with a proper performance in the second half. All our focus was on being ruthless, going forward with purpose and taking our chances.

"It’s good to push up and get the three points but we can’t stop now. We’ve got to keep going,” Mount said.

