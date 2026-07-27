Zelenskyy to meet sailors and Britain's new leader on visit to a UK port

FILE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks od during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

LONDON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham at a naval base in England on Monday, a visit Burnham said is intended to signal the U.K.'s “unwavering” support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's trip is the first by a foreign leader since Burnham took office a week ago. His predecessor, Keir Starmer, was in Kyiv less than two weeks ago in his last overseas trip before leaving office.

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Burnham will be the fifth British prime minister to deal with the Ukrainian president since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve long lasting and just peace for Ukraine,” said Burnham, who has spent the past nine years as mayor of Greater Manchester and has little foreign policy experience.

The U.K. trip comes a day before Zelenskyy is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

During the visit to Portsmouth on England's south coast, Zelenskyy and Burnham will meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel who have spent the past three weeks in Britain. They have been taking part in an exercise aimed at strengthening war-fighting capabilities and countermine measures in the Black Sea, the U.K. government said.

The U.K. will give Ukraine the intellectual property behind its new “Stone Cloak” electronic warfare system, which is capable of jamming Russian air defenses to stop drones from being detected, Burnham’s office said.

Ukraine has expanded its campaign of deep strikes with increasingly frequent drone attacks inside Russia that have targeted oil facilities, military factories and, most recently, logistical centers, bringing war home to millions of Russians and raising pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

The raids have shattered Putin’s narrative of the conflict as something that doesn’t affect the lives of ordinary people in his country. But he has remained undeterred and Russia has ramped up its aerial campaign, regularly bombarding Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Russia and Ukraine exchange more drone attacks

Russia again attacked Ukraine overnight with 147 long-range strike drones, according to the Ukrainian air force, which said 123 drones were intercepted or jammed.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and two injured in a series of attacks at the city that damaged a high-rise residential buildings and several private residences overnight, according to regional administration head Ivan Fedorov.

In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian strikes damaged a kindergarten, residential buildings and infrastructure injuring a woman and a 6-years old boy, according to administration head Oleksandr Hanzha.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, a regional council member said Russian forces have destroyed every gas station along the highway between Kharkiv and Poltava, a distance of about 150 kilometers (93 miles). Oleksandr Skoryk said the situation is becoming more critical by the day, but the region is not facing a fuel or food crisis.

The highway is a key supply route linking Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and a regional hub close to the Russian border, with central Ukraine. Russia has intensified strikes on gas stations, power facilities and other infrastructure across the country this year as part of a broader campaign to strain Ukraine’s logistics and energy networks.

In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defenses downed 276 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Rostov region’s governor, Yuri Slyusar, said five people, including a child, were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don.

In the city of Belgorod, a Ukrainian drone attack injured 12, including two children, according to regional emergency officials.

Iran vows retaliation after Ukrainian attack on ship in the Caspian

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Ukraine struck an Iranian vessel in the Caspian, killing a sailor.

In a statement on X on Sunday, Araghchi denounced the attack as a “blatant U.N. Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war.” He said he made it clear in calls with the European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the attack “can't go unanswered.”

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea over the weekend achieved “very good results,” adding that the targets included “vessels involved in transporting military cargo linked to Iran, as well as a warship.”

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Illia Novikov in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.