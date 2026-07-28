Hurricane Genevieve roars in the Pacific as Fausto weakens to a tropical storm near Hawaii

This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Fausto, center, and Hurricane Genevieve off the southwest coast of Mexico, right, over the Pacific Ocean, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI – Hurricane Genevieve was roaring in the Pacific Ocean far from land early Tuesday at the same time that the weakening Tropical Storm Fausto was bringing large surf to Hawaii.

Genevieve is a Category 4 hurricane, after briefly reaching Category 5 early Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, the National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

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Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph), according to the Miami-based hurricane center. Genevieve’s center was located about 515 miles (830 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and was headed northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California peninsula.

Genevieve was expected to fluctuate in intensity before weakening later in the week.

Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto has weakened to a tropical storm as it continues on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands. Forecasters said Fausto is expected to pass north of Hawaii, but residents should still monitor the progress of the storm for impacts

Large surf and strong currents were increasing on east-facing shores along Hawaii's islands, the hurricane center said. Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). It was centered about 340 miles (545 kilometers) east-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and traveling west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).